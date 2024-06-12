North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 12 : Following his side's nine-wicket win over Namibia, Australian spinner Adam Zampa, who delivered a match-winning four-wicket haul said that it feels nice to have qualified for the Super Eights stage of the competition.

Australia qualified for the Super Eights of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Namibia by 9 wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game in a post-match presentation, Zampa said, "To get the win tonight and qualify for the Super Eights, is a nice feeling. (On if he feels the ball is coming out well) Yes and no. I bowled a couple of pies tonight but in general, the ball feels like it is coming out well. Being encouraged to pick up wickets in the middle, particularly by the captain. (Challenge of bowling with the breeze) We experienced that in Barbados as well. We know on these wickets that is a challenge. We are happy, it is the first step in trying to take the trophy home but a long way to go."

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and put Namibia to bat first. Except for skipper Gerhard Erasmus (36 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six), no other batter made an impact and Namibia was skittled out for just 72 runs in 17 overs.

Zampa (4/12) was the top wicket-taker for Australia. Josh Hazlewood (2/18) and Marcus Stoinis (2/9) also did fine with the ball. Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Australia chased down the total in just 5.4 overs, with Travis Head (34* in 17 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and David Warner (20 in eight balls with three fours and a six) and skipper Mitchell Marsh (18* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) playing destructive knocks.

Zampa became the 'Player of the Match' for his marvellous spell.

In Group B, Australia is at the top with three wins in three matches, giving them six points. Namibia is in the third spot with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor