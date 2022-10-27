T20 WC: Not too happy with my 50, but getting runs is important, says Indian skipper Rohit after win over Netherlands

Following his side's 56-run win in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that he and Virat Kohli had to wait to hit big shots on the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) wicket and he is not entirely happy with his half-century.

A superb performance by Indian bowlers coupled with half-centuries by a trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav helped the all-round Men in Blue clinch a 56-run win over the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 match of ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

"Lucky for us, we had a few days to get over that special win. As soon as the game got over, we came to Sydney and regrouped. We have to move on now, and the focus was on this game where we wanted to come out and get those two points. I thought it was a clinical win. Looking at the way they have qualified for the Super 12s, credit to them. We however always looked to what we can do with ourselves, not bother about the opposition. To be honest, this was a near perfect win. Yes, we played a little slow at the start but that was the conversation between me and Virat, we had to wait on that surface to play the big shots. Not too happy with my fifty, but what's important is getting runs - does not matter if they are good looking runs or ugly runs. At the end of the day, it is about keeping the confidence up," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

With this win, India is at the top spot in the points table with four points in two wins in two matches. The Netherlands is at the bottom and has yet to score a point after two losses.

India scored 179/2 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Virat (62*), Suryakumar Yadav (51*), and skipper Rohit Sharma (53) shined with brilliant half-centuries. Rohit and Virat put on a stand of 75 runs for the second wicket while Suryakumar and Virat put on an unbeaten stand of 95 off 48 balls for the third wicket.

KL Rahul failed to fire once again, scoring only 9 runs.

Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeran took a wicket each for Dutch.

Chasing 180, Netherlands did not really look like a threat and Indian pacers, spinners made pressure on its batters from ball one. Tim Pringle (21) and Colin Ackermann (17) were top two batters for the Dutch side. They finished the innings at 123/9 and lost the match by 56 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Axar Patel (2/18), Arshdeep Singh (2/27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) took two scalps for India. Shami got one wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav became the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant half-century.

( With inputs from ANI )

