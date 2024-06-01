T20 WC: Pant's flowing fifty, fast bowlers' pace power India to 60-run victory over Bangladesh in warm-up match

New York [US], June 1 : Riding on swashbuckling Rishabh Pant's flowing half-century and fast bowlers's pace assault India made an early statement in the T20 World Cup with a 60-run victory in a warm-up match against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pant reinforced his case for a berth in India's starting XI at the T20 World Cup as the primary wicketkeeper hitter with a flowing half-century while Hardik Pandya flexed some big shots hinting at his return to form, smashing three consecutive maximums off left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, demonstrating his power and precision in execution. Pandya's knock of 40 off 23 helped India reach an 182-run total in a tricky two-paced pitch in New York.

Chasing a competitive target of 183 on a tricky surface, Bangladesh only managed to score 122/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh started the 183-run chase with opener Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Hasan. Arshdeep Singh took the first two wickets with two exquisite inswingers, while Hridoy and Tanzid Hasan were taken aback by the Indian seamers' increased pace and bounce.

Arshdeep was ably supported by Mohammed Siraj, who bowled one over, conceded two runs, and took one wicket. With Bangladesh at 27/3 after six overs, chasing down 183 was always going to be difficult, and they were further hampered when they lost two more wickets by the ninth over of the game. The game slowed after that, as Bangladesh hitters struggled to score runs.

The ball regularly struck their outside edges, with Soumya Sarkar falling in the first over and Litton Das shortly after. Bangladesh struggled through the Powerplay after Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed. Towhid Hridoy's brief and difficult stint at the crease came to an end as he departed after scoring 13 runs. Tanzid Hasan was unable to maintain his form and lost his wicket under pressure. Bangladesh lost half of their team below 50. The seasoned duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah then developed a tenacious alliance, but Bangladesh was already far behind. Bangladesh only managed to score 122/9, losing the warm-up match by 60 runs.

Earlier, back in India colours, Pant had a successful hit in the warm-up match as he looked in imperious touch against Bangladesh. On his first game for India, albeit an unofficial one, since the car accident, Pant led India's charge after the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Opted to bat first, India's innings started slowly as Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson took their time adjusting to the circumstances, but the latter was removed quickly. India surprised Bangladesh at the outset of their T20 World Cup warm-up game in New York by sending Sanju out to open the batting with skipper Rohit. Samson's stay was brief as Shoriful Islam drew first blood in the game as he removed Samson for 1 in the 4th over of the game.

The India skipper then took matters into his own hands and delivered a few ferocious knocks however he couldn't stand longer at the pitch and lost his wicket to Mahmudullah after scoring 23.

Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant then appeared to be batting on an entirely different pitch, smashing it all over the park. Pant scored a magnificent half-century before retiring, while Suryakumar slammed 31 off just 18 balls. Shivam Dube battled a little out at the pitch, but Hardik Pandya finished strong with a 40 off 23 to help India to a respectable total of 182/5 total in a tricky two-paced pitch in New York.

Brief score: India 182/5 (Rishabh Pant 53, Hardik Pandya 40; Mahmudullah 1-16) vs Bangladesh 122/9 (Mahmudullah 40, Shakib Al Hasan 28; Arshdeep Singh 2-12).

