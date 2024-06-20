Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], June 20 : Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against Australia, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said that the important thing would be to start well with bat or ball during the game as the pitches have been difficult for batters in many venues of this tournament.

Australia will kickstart their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights stage against Bangladesh at Antigua on Friday. Australia ended the Group B at the top with four wins in four games. Bangladesh at the other hand, ended at number two in their Group C with three wins and a loss.

Ahead of the game in the pre-match press conference, while talking about the pitch at Saint Vincent and the one at Antigua, Chandika said, "The plan is again, any team is, we wanted to start strongly, batting or bowling. But as you said, lately the pitches have been very challenging for batsmen in many places. And it has very hard to read the pitches as well. We thought in St. Vincent the pitches were good, and then it turned out to be very difficult. And more bowler-friendly, not only pace or spin, both, it's hard for the batters. So, our plan is to actually have a good start whether we bat or bowl."

Chandika said that when the team came into the tournament, it came with an intention to qualify for Super Eights at least and anything from here for the team is a bonus.

"So, we play with a lot of freedom. And we are going to challenge all three teams the best we can," he added.

On whether the team management will make changes to playing eleven, Chandika said that, "Yeah, it all depends on the condition. It is probably a little bit of opposition as well. We will take that into account, their limitation. And of course, we play to our strengths. So those are the things that we are going to consider tomorrow."

Chandika said that the team did not get to watch the pitch, but had an understanding of the size of the ground.

On whether he has memories of playing against stars like David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Chandika said, "Not long ago, 12 months ago I was there with them. I know a lot of the guys, they are very good players and they are very confident about their own game. We know a lot about their strength and limitations."

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

