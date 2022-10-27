T20 WC: Playing in Mumbai helped me to adjust to Australia's fast, bouncy pitches: India's Suryakumar after win over Netherlands

Following his side's 56-run win over Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup match, star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav said that playing in Mumbai, which has fast and bouncy surfaces helped him adjust to conditions in Australia which has similar surfaces.

A superb performance by Indian bowlers coupled with half-centuries by a trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav helped the all-round Men in Blue clinch a 56-run win over the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

"Pitches in Australia are fast and bouncy. Playing in Mumbai where there are similar wickets helped me a lot," admitted batter in a post-match press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav said that he and Virat Kohli respect each other's game and admitted that the latter makes players run hard.

"When I hit boundaries, he takes singles and I hope to have many such partnerships with him," he added.

The batter said that his plan at the crease is evident, to hit boundaries and run hard.

Lastly, the batter lauded Netherlands for their performances and said that Men in Blue would love to play them once again.

With this win, India is at the top spot in the points table with four points in two wins in two matches. The Netherlands is at the bottom and has yet to score an end after two losses.

India scored 179/2 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Virat (62*), Suryakumar Yadav (51*), and skipper Rohit Sharma (53) shined with brilliant half-centuries. Rohit and Virat put on a stand of 75 runs for the second wicket while Suryakumar and Virat put on an unbeaten stand of 95 off 48 balls for the third wicket.

KL Rahul failed to fire once again, scoring only 9 runs.

Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeran took a wicket each for Dutch. Netherlands innings is in progress.

Chasing 180, Netherlands did not really look like a threat and Indian pacers, spinners made pressure on its batters from ball one. Tim Pringle (21) and Colin Ackermann (17) were top two batters for the Dutch side. They finished the innings at 123/9 and lost the match by 56 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Axar Patel (2/18), Arshdeep Singh (2/27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) took two scalps for India. Shami got one wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav became the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant half-century.

Brief Scores: India: 179/2 (Virat Kohli 62*, Rohit Sharma 53, Paul van Meekeran 1/32) beat Netherlands: 123/9 (Tim Pringle 20, Colin Ackermann 17, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/9).

