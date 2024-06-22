T20 WC: Records tumble after sixes rain in Bridgetown during West Indies clash against USA

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 22 : Records toppled one after another as West Indies clinched a thumping 8-wicket win over the co-hosts, the USA, in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Both teams struck a total of 14 sixes during the match. This took the overall sixes tally to 412 in the T20 WC 2024. This is the most sixes scored in a single edition of the tournament, surpassing 405 in 2021.

Nicholas Pooran struck three out of the 14 and took his individual tally to a whopping 17, the most sixes scored by a player in a T20 WC edition.

He surpassed the iconic West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who racked up 16 sixes in 2012.

On a batting-friendly surface, West Indies produced a clinical bowling spell to restrict the USA to 128.

Roston Chase made the headlines with his clinical spell that spun out the USA batters. Chase kept the run rate in check and registered figures of 3/19. Andre Russell complimented Chase with his variations and ended up with figures of 3/31.

The star all-rounder is now level with former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for most wickets for the Caribbean side in T20 WC. Both all-rounders have 27 wickets under their belt in the marquee event.

In what turned out to be a battle between the hosts of the marquee event, the Men in Maroon left the USA dazed.

The clinical bowling performance restricted the USA to 128.

Coming in place of injured Brandon King, Shai Hope went all guns blazing in the powerplay.

The floodgates opened, and boundaries started to rain in Bridgetown from Hope's bat. Johnson Charles played the second fiddle and rotated strike on every available opportunity.

The best moment from Hope's knock was the hat-trick of sixes, clobbering the ball all over the stadium off Milind Kumar in the 9th over.

Hope raised his bat for a 26-ball fifty by smoking the ball into the stand right after the powerplay.

He ended the match with a towering six and sealed a 9-wicket win for the Windies with more than nine overs to spare. Hope finished the match with a quick-fire 82* off 39 deliveries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor