T20 WC: Sachin Tendulkar pinpoints 'two crucial moments' which helped India win over Australia

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar pinpoints two crucial moments that helped India clinch a 24-run win over Australia in the Super Eights match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Tendulkar took to his official X account and said that Akshar Patel's 'brilliant catch' at the boundary while dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Jasprit Bumrah's wicket of Travis Head helped the Men in Blue clinch a crucial win over the Aussies.

"Well done, India! Two crucial moments defined our victory today: @akshar2026's brilliant catch at the boundary and @Jaspritbumrah93's wicket of Travis Head. Can't wait for the semi-finals," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Well done, India! Two crucial moments defined our victory today: @akshar2026's brilliant catch at the boundary and @Jaspritbumrah93's wicket of Travis Head. Can't wait for the semi-finals! #AUSvIND #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wHKSxY682A— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 24, 2024

Recapping the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

Rohit Sharma (32 runs from 41 balls, 7 fours and 8 sixes) played a stupendous knock at a strike rate of 224.39. Rohit's captain's knock helped India to put 205/5 on the scoreboard in the first inning. Suryakumar Yadav (31 runs from 16 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and Hardik Pandya (27* runs from 17 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) played a supporting role and gave a solid target.

Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis led the Aussie bowling attack after both of them picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Travis Head (76 runs from 43 balls, 9 fours and 4 sixes) played a dangerous knock but Jasprit Bumrah removed the Aussie opener in the 17th. Mitchell Marsh (37 runs from 28 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) also tried his best to chase the 206-run target but fell short in front of the Indian bowling attack.

Arshdeep Singh led the Indian bowling attack after he picked up three wickets in his four-over spell and helped India to win the match by 24 runs.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match after his stupendous knock in the first inning.

