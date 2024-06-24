T20 WC: South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first against West Indies in an all-important clash

North Sound [Antigua], June 24 : South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against the hosts, the West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday.

Both teams are placed in Group 2 of the Super 8 stage of the ongoing marquee event. This match is an important clash, as winner of this game will qualify for the semifinals of the competition.

Proteas and Caribbean both make one change to their line-up. On one side, the Aiden Markram-led side brought back left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi instead of right-arm seamer Ottneil Baartman, and on the other side the hosts brought in Kyle Mayers instead of Johnsonson Charles.

"Going to bowl first. Can't see the wicket get any worse. Hoping it gets slightly better this evening. We're in a good space. Haven't put together a perfect game yet. The wind is really strong. The pitch has moved across. Generally, a good batting wicket gets slower as it goes on. Shamsi comes in for Baartman," Markram said after winning the toss.

If West Indies skipper Rovmamn Powell had won the toss then he would have elected to bowl first as well.

"Was 50-50 with the toss. Would've bowled as well. We're Caribbean guys playing in our home conditions. We should be able to adapt quickly. It's a team we have played often over the last couple of years. Kyle Mayers comes in for Johnson Charles," Powell said.

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy.

