T20 WC: Stoinis, Head fifties help Australia overcome spirited Scotland by five wickets, end group stage unbeaten

Castries [Saint Lucia], June 16 : Half-centuries from Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis helped Australia end the group stage unbeaten and defeated Scotland by five wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup match at Saint Lucia on Sunday.

With this win, Australia tops Group B with four wins in four games and eight points. Scotland failed to qualify for the Super Eights, finishing third with two wins, a loss and a no result, giving them five points. Defending champions England have walked into the Super Eights with this big assistance from their arch-rivals, as they also have the same win-loss record and points as Scotland, just the higher net-run-rate.

In the run chase of 181 runs, Australia did not have a good start as spinner Brad Wheal bowled a maiden over in the second over, which also included the scalp of David Warner, who was gone for just one run in two balls after he was caught by skipper Richie Berrington, who came running from the covers region. Australia was 2/1 in 1.2 overs.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh was next up on the crease. Head started a counter-attack, hitting some fine boundaries. However, Marsh gave his wicket to Safyaan Sharif for eight in nine balls. Charlie Tear took a fine catch at deep midwicket. Australia was 34/1 in 5.1 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Australia was 36/2, with Glenn Maxwell (1*) and Head (24*) unbeaten.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

Maxwell was clean bowled by Mark Watt for 11 in eight balls, with a six. A fine-turning delivery spelt the end of his innings and continued his rough run. Australia was 60/3 in 8.2 overs.

Halfway through the innings, Australia was 74/3, with Head (39*) and Marcus Stoinis (12*) unbeaten.

Stoinis and Head revived Australia's run chase with a big 14th over, where Stoinis smashed Michael Leas for two sixes and a four. Australia reached the 100-run mark in 13.4 overs.

Head reached his half-century in 45 balls, with five fours and a six. At the end of 15 overs, Australia was 121/3, with Head (50*) and Stoinis (47*) unbeaten. The Aussies needed 60 runs in 30 balls.

Sharif's 16th over caused Scotland to lose their grip on the game, with Head smashing him for three successive sixes. However, on the fourth delivery, he was caught by Michael Jones, who had dropped him earlier. Head was gone for 68 in 49 balls, with five fours and four sixes. Australia was 140/4 in 15.4 overs.

Stoinis also reached his half-century, second of the tournament, in just 25 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, with a four. Australia needed 36 runs in the final 24 balls. 24 runs came from Sharif's over.

Australia crossed the 150-run mark in 16.4 overs and was toying with the bowlers with some serious hitting. Watt however got his wicket as he castled Stoinis' stumps while he attempted a reverse sweep. Stoinis made 59 in 29 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. Australia was 155/5 in 17 overs, needing 26 in the final three overs.

Tim David brought down the equation further with two boundaries in Wheal's 18th over. Australia needed 13 in the final two overs.

Sharif's penultimate over saw Australia getting eight runs, bringing down the equation to five runs in the final over. On the third ball, David went high but was dropped and the scores were level. Australia ended the chase at 180/5 in 19.4 overs, with David (24*) and Matthew Wade (4*) unbeaten.

Watt (2/34) and Sharif (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Wheal also got a wicket.

Earlier, a hard-hitting half-century by Brandon McMullen and crucial knocks by George Munsey and Richie Berrington helped Scotland reach 180/5 in their 20 overs against Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup match against Australia at Saint Lucia on Sunday.

McMullen was the stand-out batter for Scotland, making 60 in just 34 balls, with two fours and six sixes.

After Australia won the toss and elected to field first, Scotland had a terrible start as the opener Michael Jones was cleaned up by Ashton Agar, who left the batter cramped for space and the inside edge off his bat hit the stump. Scotland was 3/1 in one over.

Following that, the pair of George Munsey and Brandon McMullen unleashed an attack on Aussie bowlers, taking them by surprise with some really fine hitting. While it was McMullen who started by attacking pacers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis, spinner Glenn Maxwell faced the worst as he was smashed for two sixes and a four by Munsey in the fifth over, which gave away 18 runs.

Scotland reached the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs, with McMullen smashing Ellis for two classy boundaries with a pull shot.

At the end of six overs and the powerplay, Scotland was 54/1, with Munsey (26*) and McMullen (24*) unbeaten.

The fifty-run partnership between the duo came in just 30 balls.

McMullen continued to attack, taking down spinners Agar and Adam Zampa with some quality shots. He reached his half-century in just 26 balls, with two fours and six sixes.

The 89-run partnership between the pair came to an end with Munsey being dismissed by Maxwell and Agar taking a fine catch at deep midwicket. Munsey made 35 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Scotland was 92/2 in nine overs.

Halfway through the innings, Scotland was 96/2, with skipper Richie Berrington (2*) joining McMullen (53*).

Scotland reached the 100-run mark in 15.3 overs.

Zampa finally stopped the rampage of McMullen as Mitchell Starc took a fine catch at short third man to remove him for 60 in 34 balls, with two fours and six sixes. Scotland was 111/3 in 11.2 overs. With just one run and a wicket in the 12th over, Zampa delivered a potentially game-turning over.

Berrington was joined by Matthew Cross, who attacked Starc with a four and six. Another spinner however stepped in to end Cross' cameo of 18 in 11 balls, with Maxwell getting the wicket. Agar took a fine catch at deep midwicket. Scotland was 136/4 in 14.3 overs.

Scotland reached the 150-run mark in 16.1 overs.

Australia got another wicket as Michael Leask was caught by Starc at long-on, with Ellis getting his wicket for five runs. Scotland was 152/5 in 16.5 overs.

Australian bowlers did a good job of restricting the run flow in the second half, particularly in death overs. Scotland's innings ended at 180/5, with Berrington (42* in 31 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Chris Greaves (9*) unbeaten.

Maxwell (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Ellis, Zampa and Agar got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Scotland: 180/5 (Brandon McMullen 60, Richie Berrington 42*, Glenn Maxwell 2/44) lost to Australia: 186/5 in 19.4 overs (Travis Head 68, Marcus Stoinis 59, Mark Watt 2/34).

