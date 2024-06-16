T20 WC: Stoinis reveals turning point of game following Australia's win over Scotland

Castries [Saint Lucia], June 16 : Following his side's five-wicket win over Scotland in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said that Travis Head's three sixes in the 16th over changed the complexion of the game.

Half-centuries from Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis helped Australia end the group stage unbeaten and defeated Scotland by five wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup match at Saint Lucia on Sunday.

"The plan was usual, get yourself in, play nice shots, try to hit the ball hard and then assess the situation. There was a strong breeze and that was the area to hit, the pitch was really good and I thought the Scots batted well. We (himself and Head) were just talking about batting along, taking on one bowler and I think he changed the game with those three sixes. I have been playing consistently, getting chances over the last 3-4 months and in the IPL, that has helped me keep up with the form and get the runs," he said during the post-match presentation.

With this win, Australia tops Group B with four wins in four games and eight points. Scotland failed to qualify for the Super Eights, finishing third with two wins, a loss and a no result, giving them five points. Defending champions England have walked into the Super Eights with this big assistance from their arch-rivals, as they also have the same win-loss record and points as Scotland, just the higher net-run-rate.

Coming to the match, Australia put Scotland to bowl first. After losing Michael Jones early, George Munsey (35 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Brandon McMullen (60 in 34 balls, with two fours and six sixes) put a quickfire 89-run partnership to put Scotland back in the game. A fine knock from skipper Richie Berrington (42* in 30 balls, with a four and two sixes) took Scotland to 180/5 in 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 181 runs, Australia lost some early wickets and were 60/3 at one point. Then, a 80-run partnership between Travis Head (68 in 49 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Marcus Stoinis (59 in 29 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) took Australia to the brink of a win and Tim David (24* in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) applied some fine finishing to get the win with two balls left.

Mark Watt (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland.

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

