T20 WC: Team India arrive in Guyana ahead of semi-final clash against England

Georgetown [Guyana], June 26 : Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in Guyana ahead of their semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a small clip on their social media handle where it was seen skipper Rohit Sharma, spinner Axar Patel and other players reached Guyana ahead of their semi-final match. The Men in Blue were received by a group of fans at the airport.

"#TeamIndia have reached Guyana for the Semi-final clash against England," BCCI wrote on X while sharing the video.

St. Lucia ✅#TeamIndia have reached Guyana ✈️ for the Semi-final clash against England! 👍 👍#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/p4wqfZ4XUw— BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2024

Currently, India is in red-hot form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue are still unbeaten in the marquee event. Rohit Sharma's side is coming into this match after beating Australia by 27 runs.

The Men in Blue have won every game they have been able to compete in, with the only dropped points coming from the abandoned fixture against Canada at a rain-soaked Lauderhill in Florida.

Meanwhile, Team England also reached Guyana for the semi-final. England cricket posted a tweet as the team boarded the aircraft for Georgetown with the message "Definitely England in the semi-finals."

Definitely England in the semi-finals ✈️ 🔜 Guyana #EnglandCricket | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/mMELo4t92Q — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 25, 2024

The last time India and England faced off in a Men's T20 World Cup semi-final was just 19 months ago in Adelaide when a remarkable opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales saw England cruise to 10 wicket win that forced a complete rethink in India's T20 strategy and move away from more established superstars to younger blood, from conservatism to aggression.

Meanwhile, India has not won the T20 World Cup 2024 since its formation back in 2007, and is searching for its first World Cup win in any format since 2011's 50-over tournament. The Men in Blue's last ICC trophy was in 2013 when they captured the ICC Champions Trophy in England.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

