T20 WC: Tight bowling by Netherlands restrict Bangladesh to 144/8; Meekeren bags two wickets

Superb performance by a world-class Netherlands bowling lineup helped the team to restrict Bangladesh to 144/8 in the Super-12 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday.

For Bangladesh Afif Hossain scored the highest 38 while Najmul Hossain Shanto played a knock of 25 runs. For Netherlands Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede bagged two wickets respectively.

Put to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a decent start as their openers Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto stitched up 43 in five overs without losing a wicket.

In the 6th over of the innings, Netherlands gave a big blow to Bangladesh as Paul van Meekeren dismissed well-set batter Soumya Sarkar for 14 runs.

In the next over again Bangladesh dealt with a blow as Shanto was sent packing Tim Pringle after scoring 25 runs in 20 deliveries.

Shakib Al Hasan then came out to bat. After Shanto's wicket, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals. Tom Cooper was departed by van Beek after scoring 9 runs in 11 balls.

In the 10th over of the innings, 19-year-old Shariz Ahmad dismissed well-experienced all-rounder Shakib for 7 of 9. At this point, Bangladesh were at 76/5.

Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan tried to anchor innings while gathering singles at regular intervals. The duo stepped up their game and took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 15 overs.

In the 18th over of the innings, Bas de Leede struck twice as he dismissed Nurul Hasan for 13 and well-set batter Afif Hossain for 38 runs. In the very next over Fred Klaassen delivered a stunning bowl to remove Taskin Ahmed, leaving Bangladesh tottering at 134/8.

In the penultimate over, Mosaddek Hossain slammed 10 runs in the Bas de Leede's over to guide his team's total to 144/8 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Bangladesh 144/8 (Afif Hossain 38, Najmul Hossain Shanto 25; Paul van Meekeren 2-21) vs the Netherlands.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor