T20 WC: Toss delayed in Sri Lanka-Nepal clash due to rain

Florida [USA], June 12 : The toss was delayed due to rain in the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Wednesday.

The outfield at the stadium has been wet with water due to the continuous rain and the game might be delayed.

It will be a crucial match for both Sri Lanka and Nepal as they have to win this game in order to stay alive in the marquee event.

Sri Lanka are placed in the bottom of the Group D points table after losing their first two matches while, Nepal hold the fourth place in the standings as they have lost only one game.

Nepal are coming into this match after conceding a six-wicket defeat against the Netherlands. On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost against South Africa in their opening match of the tournament and suffered a two-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in their previous match.

In the previous matches, Sri Lanka's batting lineup displayed a sloppy performance and they have to make a few changes in the squad to make a solid comeback in the tournament. While Nepal were close to winning against the Netherlands but were unlucky to suffer a defeat. Rohit Paudel's side have lots of young talents who can turn around a game at any time.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka.

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (Wk), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Kamal Singh Airee.

