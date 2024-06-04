T20 WC: Uganda captain Brian Masaba wins toss, opts to bowl against Afghanistan

Guyana [West Indies], June 4 : Uganda captain Brian Masaba won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the Group C match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday (local time).

Group C is a tricky one and Afghanistan will aim to begin off their campaign with flying colours. Meanwhile, Uganda will be determined to make the world take notice while Papua New Guinea gave the West Indies a scare the other day.

Speaking at the time of the toss, the Uganda captain, "We will bowl first. Looks like a pitch where we are not sure what's a good score and we would like to chase. The idea is to grow cricket in the world and teams like Uganda, Papua New Guinea need to be playing more cricket. We are very excited to be here. We needed to get information about the conditions and the previous game here helped us do that."

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said, "In T20s, you need to play a good brand of cricket, we would focus on the game rather than toss and things like that. It's a special moment for Uganda, Afghanistan was there 10-12 years ago at the same stage, it's something special for them and for us, as well. Afghanistan are famous for the quality spinners and we are well prepared for the conditions."

Uganda (Playing XI): Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa(w), Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta and Henry Ssenyondo.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

