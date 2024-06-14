ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten Team India Arrives in Florida for Last Group-Stage Match Against Canada (Watch Video)

Florida [USA], June 14: After winning three matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in New York, Team India arrived in Florida to play their last group-stage match of the marquee event against Canada. In a video shared on the official media handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen having a conversation while travelling on a flight.



Watch Video of Team India arrive in Florida:



New York ✅#TeamIndia arrive in Florida 🛬 for their last group-stage match of the #T20WorldCup! 👍 pic.twitter.com/vstsaBbAQx — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2024

"#TeamIndia arrive in Florida for their last group-stage match of the #T20WorldCup," BCCI wrote on X while sharing the clip. Currently, India are leading the Group A standings after beating all their three opponents in the tournament. They will take on Canada in their final Group A fixture after defeating the USA by seven wickets on Wednesday.



The Men in Blue have moved to the Super Eights stage of the tournament, with three wins in three matches so far. Recapping India's match against USA, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The USA put on a fighting total of 110/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar (27 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Steven Taylor (24 in 30 balls, with two sixes) playing crucial knocks.

Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel also got a wicket. In the run-chase of 111, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for single-digit scores and Rishabh Pant (18 in 20 balls, with a four and six). India was left struggling at 39/3 in 7.3 overs. Then, Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shivam Dube (31* in 35 balls, with a four and six) stitched a match-winning 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for the USA. Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube.

