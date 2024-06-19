T20 WC: United States win toss, decide to bowl against South Africa

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 19 : Aaron Jones-led United States won the toss and decided to bowl against Aiden Markram's South Africa in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday.

United States' previous match against Ireland was abandoned after rain played a spoilsport. US displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished second on the Group A points table.

Meanwhile, South Africa are unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and won all their previous four matches. They finished in the top place in the Group D points table.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram confirmed that Ottneil Baartman will be unavailable for their next match of the tournament.

"Doesn't look too bad. We weren't really sure of what to do for the toss. Probably we were leaning towards bowling but don't mind batting first. Extra spinner today for us. Unfortunately Ottneil Baartman misses out purely on conditions, Keshav comes in," Markram said.

US skipper Aaron Jones said that they are coming into this match with extra spinners.

"We going to have a bowl first. It's going to be good wicket so we want the seamers to exploit first. Extra spinner for us today, Kenjige in," Jones said.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

United States Playing XI: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (WK), Aaron Jones (C), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

