T20 WC: US clinch historic super over victory against Pakistan in thrilling match

Dallas [US], June 7 : The United States clinched a historic win over Pakistan in a thrilling super over in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

In the run chase, Steven Taylor (12 runs from 16 balls, 1 four) and Monank Patel (50 runs from 38 balls, 7 fours and 1 six) opened for the hosts and displayed a stunning performance.

Steven and Monank could play a 36-run partnership after Naseem Shah made the first breakthrough of the game as he removed the left-handed batter in the sixth over.

However, after losing the first wicket, US skipper Monank and Andries Gous (35 runs from 26 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) played a 68-run partnership and helped the hosts to get an upper hand in the match.

The solid partnership was broken after Haris Rauf picked an important wicket to remove Gous from the crease in the 14th over. After the second wicket, US struggled to put runs on the scoreboard.

The US lost momentum during the run chase after Mohammad Amir removed the dangerous Monank Patel in the 15th over.

After losing three wickets, Aaron Jones (36* runs 26 balls, 2 fours and 2 sixes) and Nitish Kumar (14 runs from 14 balls, 1 four) took control of the match.

In the final over of the game USA needed 15 runs to win the match and Pakistan's Haris Rauf came to bowl. The game turned into an intense one, as in the third last ball Jones slammed a six to reduce target.

In the final over of the match, Nitish Kumar slammed a four over the mid-off and took the match into the super over as the Men in Green players failed to keep their nerves calm.

Pakistan were sloppy with the ball as they failed to scalp early wickets and win the match. Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf were the only wicket-takers in the second inning.

The super started with the US batting first. Jones and Harmeet came on the crease and Amir stepped up for Pakistan with the ball. In the first ball, Jones welcomed Amir after slamming a four over the off-side.

Amir did not have a fruitful start of the super over as he gave three extras and helped US to add runs. Pakistan were sluggish with the fielding as well.

US gave a target of 19 runs in the super over.

Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed came on the crease for Pakistan to chase down the target. Saurabh Netravalkar started the attack on the other hand to defend the target.

In the second ball, Ifthikhar slammed a four after he placed the ball into the gap at the deep mid-wicket.

In the fourth ball, Ifthikhar was dismissed by Netravalkar after the batter went for a six but due to lack of power, the ball landed on Milind Kumar's palm. Shadab Khan came on the crease to replace him.

In the final ball of the super over, Pakistan needed 7 runs from one ball. But the US proved why they dominated the game from the beginning as the hosts won the match by six runs in the super over.

Recapping the first inning of the match, after the USA won the toss and opted to bowl first, Pakistan was off to a poor start. Though Mohammed Rizwan hit a six in the first over, pacer Saurabh Netravalkar got his wicket after a fine catch from Steven Taylor at slips while diving. Rizwan was gone for nine in eight balls and Pakistan was 9/1 in 1.2 overs.

Usman Khan was the next batter to go. Nosthush Kenjige struck in the next over, with Nitish Kumar plucking a solid catch at long-off to send Usman back for three runs in three balls. Pakistan was 14/2 in 2.3 overs.

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman made his way to the crease, joining his skipper, Babar Azam. A six on his first ball started off his innings, but he soon gave his wicket to pacer Ali Khan for 11 in seven balls, with Taylor taking a fine catch again. Pakistan was 26/3 in 4.4 overs.

The pair of Babar and skipper Shadab Khan guided Pakistan out of the powerplay without any further loss of wickets. At the end of six overs, Pakistan was 30/3, with Babar (4*) and Shadab (1*) unbeaten.

Pakistan batters struggled to find boundaries at such a tough surface against a disciplined USA bowling duo of spinner Harmeet Singh and pacer Kenjige. However, in the 10th over, Shadab released the pressure by smashing Jessy Singh for two successive sixes and Babar ended the over with a wristy boundary.

Pakistan had reached the 50-run mark in 9.1 overs. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan was 66/3, with Babar (14*) and Shadab (23*) unbeaten. 20 runs had come from the over.

In next two overs, Pakistan picked up their run flow, with Shadab being the key aggressor with two sixes and a four against Harmeet in the 12th over. Babar got a boundary as well against Kenjige in 11th over.

Just when the Shadab-Babar partnership was picking up, Kenjige delivered a double blow to Pakistan, first removing Shadab for 40 in 25 balls (with a four and three sixes) and Azam Khan for a golden duck by trapping him leg-before-wicket. Pakistan was 98/5 in 12.5 overs.

Pakistan reached their 100-run mark in 13.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, Pakistan was 113/5, with Babar (37*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (6*) unbeaten.

Babar freed up his arms against Harmeet and Jessy, smashing Harmeet, a former U19 World Cup bowler for India with who he had some encounters, for two fours and Jessy for four and six. However, Jessy had the last laugh, ending Babar's innings at 44 in 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Pakistan was 125/6 in 15.5 overs.

Saurabh ended a budding partnership between Iftikhar and Shaheen Afridi as he trapped lbw Iftikhar for 18 in 14 balls, with three fours. Pakistan was 139/7 in 18.1 overs.

Pakistan reached their 150-run mark in 19.3 overs.

Pakistan ended their innings at 159/7, with Shaheen (23* in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Haris Rauf (3*) unbeaten.

Kenjige (3/30) was the pick of the bowlers for USA. Saurabh delivered a fine spell of 2/18 in four overs, while Ali and Jasdeep Singh got a wicket each.

Brief score: Pakistan 159/7 (Babar Azam 44, Shadab Khan 40, Shaheen Afridi 23*; Nosthush Kenjige 3/30) vs US 159 (Monank Patel 50, Andries Gous 35, Aaron Jones 36; Mohammad Amir 1/25).

