T20 WC: Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid, becomes sixth highest run scorer in international cricket

Virat Kohli on Sunday surpassed legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid to become the sixth highest run-scorer in international cricket history.

The star Indian batter accomplished this landmark in his side's match against arch-rivals Pakistan at ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the match, Virat turned back the clock to display shades of his older self, scoring unbeaten 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes. His knock helped his side clinch a memorable win over their arch-rivals.

Now, Virat is at the sixth position among the highest run-scorers in international cricket. In 528 matches, he has scored 24,212 runs at an average of 53.80. 71 centuries and 126 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 254*.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid has now dropped to the seventh position among the leading run scorers in sport's history. In 509 appearances, Dravid has scored 24,208 runs at an average of 45.41. 48 centuries and 146 half-centuries have been scored by the batting great, with the best individual score of 270.

Most runs in international cricket are scored by legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), followed by legendary Sri Lankan keeper-batter Kumar Sangakara (28,016), Australian great Ricky Ponting (27,483), Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) and South African all-round great Jacques Kallis (25,534).

Coming to the match, with this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points.

Put to bat first by India, Pakistan put up 159/8 in their 20 overs. Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) scored solid half-centuries but Pakistan kept losing wickets consistently. A 76-run stand between Masood and Ahmed was crucial for Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) shined for India with the ball. Shami and Bhuvneshwar also got a wicket each.

Chasing 160, India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs. From then on, Virat and Hardik started to rebuild the game, putting a 113-run stand. Pandya was dismissed for 40 but Virat ended unbeaten to score 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to guide his team to a four-wicket win.

Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his knock.

Brief score: Pakistan 159/8 (Shan Masood 52*, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3-30) vs India: 160/6 (Virat Kohli 82*, Hardik Pandya 40, Haris Rauf 2/36).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor