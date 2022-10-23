T20 World Cup 2022: India opt to bowl in high octane clash against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan. The Melbourne weather has been holding up a lot better, even though cloudy, leading up to today's India vs Pakistan humdinger at the T20 World Cupi n Australia. The city woke up to overcast skies on Sunday, but no rain.

A lot of this match will be billed as India's batting against Pakistan's bowling because, India have the highest run-rate in the powerplay (8.63) and at the death (11.50) in T20I cricket since the 2021 World Cup. Second-best in the middle overs (9.01 behind South Africa's 9.32) Pakistan are at 7.07 in the powerplay (better only than Sri Lanka, UAE and Namibia out of the teams at this tournament), 7.89 in the middle overs (6th) and 10.30 in the death (5th)