T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia spring big upset, as they defeat Sri Lanka by 55 runs

In a major upset, Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening game of T20 World Cup 2022. Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz and Jan Frylinck scalped two wickets each for Namibia, while David Wiese also claimed two wickets.

Earlier, Jan Frylinck scored 44 off 28 balls while JJ Smit scored 31 off 16 as Namibia posted 163 for 7 against Sri Lanka. For Sri Lanka, Pramod Madushan picked two wickets but conceded at an economy rate of over 9. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka had won the toss and opted to bowl first.