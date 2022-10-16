T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win toss opt to bowl against Namibia

The day has finally arrived, the much awaited T20 World Cup 2022 is finally underway. In the all important toss, Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to field first against Namibia.

On the eve of their first match, Lankans have received a huge blow as Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the World Cup. The left-arm quick has sustained a quadriceps injury. Namibia will lean heavily on fast bowling all-rounder David Wiese and left-arm fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann if they plan to upset the Asia Cup champions.