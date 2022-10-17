T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies opt to bowl against Scotland

After Group A action yesterday, it's a double-header day in Group B, beginning with West Indies vs Scotland. In the all important toss, Windies won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The team from the Caribbean is currently going through a rough patch as they lost all their last three T20I series against India, New Zealand and Australia respectively. On top of that, Shimron Hetmyer’s last-minute exclusion from the squad has also put the team in a spot of bother. Scotland, the team showed a lot of maturity and played good cricket against the Netherlands in the warm-up game. Skipper Richie Berrington led the batting unit with 41 off 29 deliveries while Michael Leask played a brilliant cameo of 37 off 21 balls to help Scotland reach 151 after 20 overs.