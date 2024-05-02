T20 World Cup 2024: Ajit Agarkar Backs Virat Kohli Amid Strike Rate Criticism, Says…

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar defended Virat Kohli's place in India's T20 World Cup squad on Thursday, saying the star batsman's experience outweighs recent concerns about his strike rate. Speaking after the squad announcement, Agarkar said there were "no discussions" about Kohli's strike rate within the selection committee.

Kohli has been under fire for his strike rate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), despite being the tournament's second-highest run scorer. His strike rate of 147.49 has led some to question his suitability for modern T20 cricket.

“He has been in great form, fortunately, in the IPL. So, no concerns there at all. With regards to how it is going in the IPL, you are still going to a World Cup...So, you have to prepare knowing that there is gap there. That is where experience does matter a lot. So, if the tournament turns out to be how the IPL is...I think we still have enough in the team, the balance or the power that you can match. So, there is no real point overthinking,” Agarkar said.

Mumbai | On discussions on Virat Kohli's strike rate, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar says, "He has been in great form, fortunately, in the IPL. So, no concerns there at all. With regards to how it is going in the IPL, you are still going to a World Cup...So, you have to prepare… pic.twitter.com/1qTY0SIrsZ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad on Tuesday, with Sharma retaining his captaincy role and all-rounder Hardik Pandya remaining vice-captain despite recent struggles.

Read Also | BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Explains Decision to Exclude KL Rahul from T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were both named to the squad, while young batsman Shubman Gill and big-hitter Rinku Singh found themselves among the reserves.

The selection committee opted for experience with Rishabh Pant as the primary wicketkeeper, with Samson offering additional flexibility in the middle order. This decision left no room for KL Rahul, who has primarily batted at the top of the order in his career.

Hard-hitting batsman Shivam Dube, who impressed during the IPL season, secured a spot in the main squad. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, earned a recall after a strong showing in domestic cricket.

Despite a successful IPL campaign leading the Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill finds himself among the reserves alongside Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh. The selectors opted to retain faith in youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who overcame a slow start to the IPL season.

The T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2nd in the United States and the Caribbean. India opens their campaign against Ireland on June 5th in New York.