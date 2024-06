Phil Salt’s half-century along with Jonny Bairstow’s cameo has helped England beat West Indies by eight wickets at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia on Thursday.

Earlier cameos from Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford ensured West Indies reached a competent 180 after Jos Buttler’s England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

With the win England is off the mark in the Super Eight stage of the tournament after a topsy turvy group stage.