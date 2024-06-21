T20 World Cup 2024: Fans Troll MBA Chaiwala Prafull Billore After Selfie With Surya Kumar Yadav

Prafull Billore, the Founder and CEO of MBA Chaiwala, has been brutally trolled by Indian cricket fans after posting his selfie with 360 hitter Surya Kumar Yadav amid the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

This trolling is because Prafull Billore is infamous among netizens for bringing bad omens to the people he meets and posts pictures with. A series of people have believed their downfall started after meeting MBA Chaiwallah.

On Friday, MBA Chaiwala Prafull Billore posted his recent selfie with SKY, who scored an explosive half-century during a match against Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup Super Eights clash. ⁦

"@surya_14kumar❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥" he captioned the post.

This led to his trolling on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Fans trolled MBA Chaiwala Prafull Billore after selfie with Surya Kumar Yadav

Bye @surya_14kumar bhai. Good knock yesterday. 🥹 — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) June 21, 2024

Bhai kyu kar raha hai aisa yaar lagataar 2 fifty maara hai beechare. Team tab bachaya jab koi bhi kuch nahi kar paa raha tha. Kyu bhai ? Kyu aisa karte ho tum ? 😓😔 — Abhishek Yadav (@abhishekiy09) June 21, 2024

Meanwhile, a 50 from SKY and top-class bowling spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were the highlights as India defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs to start off their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash with a victory at Barbados on Thursday, June 20.