T20 World Cup 2024: ICC Announces Full List of Umpires and Match Referees - Details Inside

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the 26 match officials for the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the United States and the West Indies. Twenty umpires and six match referees will officiate the ninth edition of the tournament.

The event features 20 teams playing 55 matches over 28 days in nine locations, making it the biggest ICC T20 World Cup ever.

Experienced Umpires and Referees

The group of umpires includes Richard Illingworth, winner of the 2023 David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year. Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, and Paul Reiffel, who officiated the 2022 final in Melbourne, are also on the list.

Jayaraman Madanagopal, Sam Nogajski, Allahudien Paleker, Rashid Riaz, and Asif Yaqoob will make their debuts in a senior men's event.

The match referees' team includes Ranjan Madugalle, who oversaw the 2022 final, Jeff Crowe, the format's most capped referee with 175 T20Is, and Andrew Pycroft, who needs one match to reach 150 T20Is.

The Match Officials for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024:

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Here's the full list of umpires

UmpiresCountry
Chris BrownNew Zealand
Kumar DharmasenaSri Lanka
Chris GaffaneyNew Zealand
Michael GoughEngland
Adrian HoldstockSouth Africa
Richard IllingworthEngland
Allahudien PalekerSouth Africa
Richard KettleboroughEngland
Jayaraman MadanagopalIndia
Nitin MenonIndia
Sam NogajskiAustralia
Ahsan RazaPakistan
Rashid RiazPakistan
Paul ReiffelAustralia
Langton RusereZimbabwe
Shahid SaikatBangladesh
Rodney TuckerAustralia
Alex WharfEngland
Joel WilsonWest Indies
Asif YaqoobPakistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Here's the full list of match referees 

Match RefereesCountry
David BoonAustralia
Jeff CroweNew Zealand
Ranjan MadugalleSri Lanka
Andrew PycroftZimbabwe
Richie RichardsonWest Indies
Javagal SrinathIndia

 

