T20 World Cup 2024: ICC Announces Full List of Umpires and Match Referees - Details Inside

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the 26 match officials for the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the United States and the West Indies. Twenty umpires and six match referees will officiate the ninth edition of the tournament.
The event features 20 teams playing 55 matches over 28 days in nine locations, making it the biggest ICC T20 World Cup ever.
Experienced Umpires and Referees
The group of umpires includes Richard Illingworth, winner of the 2023 David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year. Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, and Paul Reiffel, who officiated the 2022 final in Melbourne, are also on the list.
Jayaraman Madanagopal, Sam Nogajski, Allahudien Paleker, Rashid Riaz, and Asif Yaqoob will make their debuts in a senior men's event.
The match referees' team includes Ranjan Madugalle, who oversaw the 2022 final, Jeff Crowe, the format's most capped referee with 175 T20Is, and Andrew Pycroft, who needs one match to reach 150 T20Is.
The Match Officials for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024:
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Here's the full list of umpires
|Umpires
|Country
|Chris Brown
|New Zealand
|Kumar Dharmasena
|Sri Lanka
|Chris Gaffaney
|New Zealand
|Michael Gough
|England
|Adrian Holdstock
|South Africa
|Richard Illingworth
|England
|Allahudien Paleker
|South Africa
|Richard Kettleborough
|England
|Jayaraman Madanagopal
|India
|Nitin Menon
|India
|Sam Nogajski
|Australia
|Ahsan Raza
|Pakistan
|Rashid Riaz
|Pakistan
|Paul Reiffel
|Australia
|Langton Rusere
|Zimbabwe
|Shahid Saikat
|Bangladesh
|Rodney Tucker
|Australia
|Alex Wharf
|England
|Joel Wilson
|West Indies
|Asif Yaqoob
|Pakistan
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Here's the full list of match referees
|Match Referees
|Country
|David Boon
|Australia
|Jeff Crowe
|New Zealand
|Ranjan Madugalle
|Sri Lanka
|Andrew Pycroft
|Zimbabwe
|Richie Richardson
|West Indies
|Javagal Srinath
|India