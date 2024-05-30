T20 World Cup 2024: ISIS-Linked Outfit Threatens Attack On India-Pak Match In US, Security Beefed Up

Authorities in the United States have heightened security measures for the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match scheduled for June 6 in New York following a threat issued by ISIS-K. The terror group has released a video urging "Lone Wolf" attackers to target the event, prompting urgent responses from local and state officials. Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder confirmed the threat and outlined the steps being taken to ensure safety.

"The terror group's video has gained global attention, calling for lone attackers to act out," stated Ryder. "With such a large gathering and event, all threats must be taken seriously."

Initially, the threat from ISIS-Khorasan was broad and international but has since become more specific to the India-Pakistan match, although the location was not named initially. The latest development includes a video depicting drones flying over the cricket stadium with the date "9/6/2024."

In response, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has instructed the New York State Police to implement heightened security measures, emphasizing that there is no credible public safety threat currently. However, she stated, "We continue to monitor the situation closely. My administration has been collaborating with federal law enforcement and Nassau County for months to ensure the safety of New Yorkers and visitors."

Bruce Blakeman, the head of Nassau County, assured that every precaution is being taken. "We take every threat seriously. There are the same procedures for every threat. We don't minimize threats. We track down all of our leads," he said at a news conference. Security will be significantly increased at the cricket stadium in Eisenhower Park, where the match is scheduled. Additional police officers will be mobilized, and local hospitals are on alert. "We will go to every fine detail when it comes to the security and safety of the residents here," said Ryder. The threat includes potential drone attacks, leading county officials to request the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to designate Eisenhower Park as a no-fly zone for drones. ISIS-K, an offshoot of the Islamic State operating in South and Central Asia, has a history of violent attacks, including a deadly assault on a Moscow concert hall in March. This context underscores the severity of the current threat. The India-Pakistan match is a key fixture in the T20 World Cup, which starts on June 1 with a warm-up match between India and Bangladesh.