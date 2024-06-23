T20 World Cup 2024: Jordan, Buttler shine as England qualify for semis beating USA by 10 wickets

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 23 : England qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating the United States by 10 wickets in the Super Eights match at the Kensington Oval on Sunday.

Chris Jordan and skipper Jos Buttler shined in the game for the Three Lions which helped them to book their place in the semis of the marquee event.

England needed to chase down a 116-run target in the second inning to win the match and they did it without losing a wicket.

Philip Salt (25* runs from 21 balls, 2 fours) and Jos Buttler (83* runs from 38 balls, 6 fours and 7 sixes) opened for the Three Lions and made a 117-run stand.

England dominated the match from the first inning and they continued their momentum in the second as well. The English openers chased down the target in just 10 overs without facing any threat from the United States bowling attack.

Harmeet Singh lost his clinical form against England as he gave away 36 runs in his two-over spell while picking up wickets. Shadley van Schalkwyk was the most economical among his teammates as he gave only 15 runs in his two-over spell.

Adil Rashid was named the 'Player of the Match' after he bagged two wickets in his four-over spell in the first inning. Rashid's crucial spell helped England to dominate over the United States in the game.

Recapping the first inning of the match, after winning the toss, Jos Buttler-led Team England opted to field against the United States and their decision did go in their favour.

The English bowling attack dominated the game from the very first moment and successfully stopped the US batting lineup to 115.

Steven Taylor (12 runs from 13 balls, 2 fours) and Andries Gous (8 runs from 5 balls, 1 six) displayed a sluggish performance in the game after they could only make a nine-run stand. Reece Topley made the first breakthrough of the match after he removed Gous in the first over.

Nitish Kumar (30 runs from 24 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) was the standout batter as he scored the most runs among his teammates. However, Kumar's knock came to an end in the 11th over when Adil Rashid picked up his wicket.

Corey Anderson (29 runs from 28 balls, 1 six) also tried his best to add some crucial runs on the scoreboard. But Anderson's knock came to an end in the 19th over when Chris Jordan delivered a low full toss, to which the US batter tried to smash it over the long-on, where Harry Brook made no mistake to take the catch.

Jordan picked up his second wicket after dismissing Ali Khan for a two-ball duck in the third ball of the 19th over.

The 19th over showed the dominance of the English bowling attack as Jordan removed Nosthush Kenjige in the fourth ball.

Minutes later, Jordan completed his hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2024 after dismissing Saurabh Netravalkar for a golden duck in the fifth ball and US' inning to 115.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he picked up four wickets and gave 10 runs in his three-over spell at an economy rate of 3.50. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid also bagged two wickets in their respective spells. Reece Topley and Liam Livingstone took one wicket each.

Brief score: US 115 (Nitish Kumar 30, Corey Anderson 29, Harmeet Singh 21; Chris Jordan 4/10) vs England 117 (Jos Buttler 83*, Philip Salt 25*; Shadley van Schalkwyk 0/15).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor