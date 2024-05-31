T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Performers List, Time, Venue – All You Need To Know

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024, set to be the largest edition yet, will begin on June 1 and continue through June 29. The tournament will take place in the West Indies and the United States, featuring 20 teams divided into four groups of five.

Group Composition:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: Australia, England, Namibia, Oman, Scotland

Group C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, West Indies

Group D: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal, South Africa, Sri Lanka

England, the defending champions, and West Indies, both hold two title wins each, making them the most successful teams in T20 World Cup history.

Opening Match and Ceremony: The tournament's opening match will see the United States facing Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST on June 2, following an opening ceremony at the same venue.

Opening Ceremony Details:

Date and Time: June 2 (IST), before the opening match

June 2 (IST), before the opening match Location: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas Performers: Trinidadian singers David Rudder and Ravi B, composer and lyricist Erphaan Alves, singer DJ Anna, and Ultra Simmo will perform at the opening ceremony.

Broadcast Information:

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India

Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup promises to deliver exciting cricket action and memorable moments from the opening ceremony to the final match.