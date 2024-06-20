T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid Drops Major Hint on Kuldeep Yadav’s Inclusion for India’s Super 8 Clash Against Afghanistan; Here’s What He Said

T20 World Cup 2024: India's head coach Rahul Dravid has hinted at the possible inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Dravid stated that if the team feels the need for a wrist spinner, they will consider Yadav ahead of their game against Afghanistan.

India demonstrated dominance in the league stage, winning all three of their matches, with their last game being washed out. However, challenging conditions in New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which favored pacers over spinners due to a pace-friendly track, prevented them from fielding spinners.

Before the tournament, Kuldeep Yadav was expected to start, but the conditions were not conducive. With the upcoming matches set in the Caribbean, where spinners thrive, Kuldeep's inclusion is likely.

Kuldeep Yadav has been a cornerstone of India's success across all formats in recent years, making him a crucial player in the team's strategy for the tournament's crucial stages.

Dravid expressed the difficulty of leaving out Kuldeep Yadav due to conditions but indicated a potential change in strategy. "It was tough to leave anyone out. All four left out possess quality. But conditions favored pacers. If we feel the need to play an extra spinner like Kuldeep and Yuzi, we will give it a thought," Dravid said to reporters.

Looking ahead, Dravid acknowledged that spinners will play a crucial role in the upcoming matches. "Spinners come into play - We picked the squad keeping in mind all kinds of options. In NY we had eight batting options. Yes, wrist spinners will come into play," he added.

India, confident after their strong league stage performance, will face Afghanistan in their first Super 8 stage match on June 20. The team has options in both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, and the final XI selection remains to be seen.