T20 World Cup 2024: Sachin Tendulkar Likely to Attend India vs Pakistan Match in New York

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is likely to attend the T20 World Cup clash between the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team and arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9, according to media reports.

Sachin Tendulkar is likely to attend the India vs Pakistan match at New York in the T20I World Cup. [PTI] pic.twitter.com/ihjcVVvLeK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 28, 2024

The 51-year-old Tendulkar, associated with a key sponsor of the global body, will be present at Nassau County ground, which is expected to be packed on that morning.

"If all goes well, Sachin will be watching the match in New York and cheering the Indian team," a source working closely with the ICC told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "It is still not known if he would meet the players prior to the game or not but his mere presence in the stands will certainly be a morale booster for Rohit Sharma and his men in what will be the most important group league assignment."

Tendulkar, who remains India's top run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs, participated in six 50-over World Cups between 1992 and 2011. He previously served as a 'Brand Ambassador' of ICC during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.