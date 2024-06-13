T20 World Cup 2024: Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan To Be Released From India’s Squad After Match Against Canada – Reports

India reserves Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan are reportedly set to return home following the conclusion of the team's group stage matches in the ICC T20 World Cup.

India, currently playing in the United States, has already secured its place in the Super 8s after victories over Ireland, Pakistan and the USA. Their final group stage match is against Canada on Saturday in Florida.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Gill and Khan, who are not part of the main squad, will be released after the Canada match. They were included with the team as backups in case of injury but are unlikely to see playing time.

The other two reserves, Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, are expected to remain with the squad and travel to Bridgetown, Barbados for the Super 8 stage.

India clinched the top spot in Group A with their dominant performances in the first three matches. They opened their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland, followed by a narrow six-run victory against Pakistan. Their most recent win came against the host nation, USA, by seven wickets.