T20 World Cup 2024: Team India, Led by Rohit Sharma, Kicks Off First Training Session in New York (Watch Video)

Team India started its training in New York ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup opening clash against Ireland on June 5.The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29. Men in Blue will also play Bangladesh in their only warm-up game on June 1 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

📍 New York



Bright weather ☀️, good vibes 🤗 and some foot volley ⚽️



Soham Desai, Strength & Conditioning Coach gives a glimpse of #TeamIndia's light running session 👌👌#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/QXWldwL3qu — BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2024

In another bit of news, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reached the USA and he straightaway started training with the Indian team. In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy. India will be aiming to win their first T20 WC title since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.



