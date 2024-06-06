T20 World Cup 2024: USA Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against Pakistan in Dallas

The United States elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Pakistan in their second match of the Twenty20 World Cup at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

The Americans come into the contest high on confidence after defeating neighbouring Canada by seven wickets last Saturday. For Pakistan, this will be their first match of the tournament which is being held in North America.

"We have been playing on the same surface and chasing is easy on this ground, also it is better to know the target. It was a great game and we want to continue that momentum. It is a new challenge and we want to make sure we play our best cricket. One change for us," USA captain Monank Patel said after winning the toss.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "It is a morning match, the pitch is fresh and we will look to put the runs on the board. Good to see sun is out, we haven't seen sunshine for the last 3-4 days. He (Imad) has an injury but we will cover it up by playing the four fast bowlers."

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan