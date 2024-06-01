T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli Joins India Squad, Uncertain for IND vs BAN Warm-Up Game

Indian batsman Virat Kohli arrived in New York on Friday to join the team for the T20 World Cup, following a short break after the Indian Premier League. Kohli was the last player to link up with the squad, which had already begun training for the tournament. He reportedly requested the break and his travel documents were processed later.

Kohli's participation in India's warmup game against Bangladesh on Saturday (June 1) is uncertain due to jet lag and travel fatigue after a long flight from Mumbai.

A source familiar with the BCCI confirmed Kohli's arrival and said he checked into the team hotel to rest. The source told PTI on condition of anonymity: "Virat Kohli has checked in at the team hotel and after a long flight, he would be taking rest."

Reports suggest Kohli will miss the warmup match but will participate in practice sessions before India's opening game against Ireland on June 5. These sessions will allow him to acclimate to the conditions in New York, where he's never played before.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Indian team continued their preparations for the T20 World Cup with an intense training session on Friday. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who has been struggling recently, spent extra time working on his batting and bowling and impressed during the session.

Kohli's role in the T20 World Cup

Kohli, India's leading batsman in recent T20 World Cups, will again shoulder significant responsibility in this year's tournament. He enters the competition in good form after a prolific IPL season.

The batsman amassed 741 runs in 15 IPL innings at an average of 61.75, including one century and five half-centuries. He hopes to carry this form into the World Cup and help India win the title.

India is eager to break its recent struggles in the T20 World Cup. This year's tournament presents another chance for them to contend for the championship. Kohli's performance will be crucial, but he will also need support from his teammates.