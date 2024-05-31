T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Beats Australia by 35-Runs In Warmup Match

West Indies showed strong form in a 35-run victory over Australia in a warm-up match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Nicholas Pooran starred with 75 runs, helping West Indies reach a total of 257/4. Australia fell short in the chase, resulting in a comfortable win for West Indies. Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford and Johnson Charles also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Australia's bowlers had a tough time against West Indies' batting prowess, as Adam Zampa conceded 62 runs while taking two wickets. Despite missing key players, Australia fought well, with Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis, and Ashton Agar showing potential in their innings.

In another warm-up game, Namibia narrowly beat Papua New Guinea by three runs (DLS method) in a rain-affected encounter. Papua New Guinea managed just 109/7, with Assad Vala pivotal in keeping Namibia competitive. The game concluded with Namibia at 93/6 in the 17th over at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.