T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami departs for Australia as Bumrah's replacement

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has departed to join the Indian squad for upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia. Shami recently posted pictures on his Instagram handle where he was seen in a flight, looking all set to be the part of the team which is currently practicing in Perth.

Shami who recently recovered from covid posted the pictures with the caption, “Time to now for T20 Worldcup" Deepak Chahar, who was among the stand-by players for the T20I World Cup was ruled out following an ankle injury. Shami has not played T20I cricket since the previous edition of ICC T20 World Cup in November last year. After recovering from COVID-19, he has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.