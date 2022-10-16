T20 World Cup: Namibia kick start tournament with spectacular upset win over Sri Lanka

Geelong, Oct 16 The great history of spectacular upsets in T20 cricket had another chapter added as Namibia ...

By IANS | Published: October 16, 2022 01:06 PM2022-10-16T13:06:06+5:302022-10-16T13:15:21+5:30

T20 World Cup: Namibia kick start tournament with spectacular upset win over Sri Lanka | T20 World Cup: Namibia kick start tournament with spectacular upset win over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Namibia kick start tournament with spectacular upset win over Sri Lanka

Next

Geelong, Oct 16 The great history of spectacular upsets in T20 cricket had another chapter added as Namibia secured a 55-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Kardinia Park, Geelong, on Sunday.

After big-hitting fireworks from Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31 not out) in the last five overs helped Namibia post a competitive 163/7 in 20 overs, the bowlers produced a superb collective show to bowl out Sri Lanka for 108 in 19 overs for a historic win over a major cricketing nation.

Brief Scores: Namibia 163/7 in 20 overs (Jan Frylinck 44, JJ Smit 31 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 1/23, Wanindu Hasaranga 1/27) beat Sri Lanka 108 all out in 19 overs (Dasun Shanaka 29, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 20; David Wiese 2/16, Bernard Scholtz 2/18) by 55 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :iccJj SmitGeelongJan frylinck