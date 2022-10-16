T20 World Cup: Namibia kick start tournament with spectacular upset win over Sri Lanka

Geelong, Oct 16 The great history of spectacular upsets in T20 cricket had another chapter added as Namibia secured a 55-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Kardinia Park, Geelong, on Sunday.

After big-hitting fireworks from Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31 not out) in the last five overs helped Namibia post a competitive 163/7 in 20 overs, the bowlers produced a superb collective show to bowl out Sri Lanka for 108 in 19 overs for a historic win over a major cricketing nation.

Brief Scores: Namibia 163/7 in 20 overs (Jan Frylinck 44, JJ Smit 31 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 1/23, Wanindu Hasaranga 1/27) beat Sri Lanka 108 all out in 19 overs (Dasun Shanaka 29, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 20; David Wiese 2/16, Bernard Scholtz 2/18) by 55 runs.

