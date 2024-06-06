T20 World Cup: Oman win toss, put Australia to bat

Barbados [West Indies], June 6 : Oman captain Aqib Ilyas won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the Group B clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday (local time).

Australia will open their campaign and will look to do it on a winning note. After losing their opening clash in a nail-biting Super Over thriller against Namibia, Oman will need a win to keep their hopes of making it into the Super Six stage. With spin playing a crucial role Oman will look to trouble Australia batters.

After winning the toss, Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas said, "We will be batting second. Fresh wickets, so it will be better to put them in. Two changes. Rafique and Shoaib are in."

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said during the time of the toss, We were going to bowl first as well. Green, Agar, Inglis and Cummins are missing. Back of the tournament, I am hoping I can be a complete all-rounder. We are excited to start the World Cup."

Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

