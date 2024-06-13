T20 World Cup: Rutherford's fighting fifty helps WI post fighting 149/9 against NZ

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], June 13 : A brilliant half-century by Sherfane Rutherford helped West Indies defy an onslaught from New Zealand's pace trio Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee helping the two-time champions post a total of 149/9 in their 20 overs in the ICC T20 World Cup match at Tarouba on Thursday.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. They had Windies down and out at 30/5, but Rutherford helped them pose a strong comeback.

West Indies was off to a poor start as they lost Johnson Charles for a duck in the first over itself, clean bowled by Trent Boult. WI was 1/1 in the first over.

Left-hander Nicholas Pooran joined opener Brandon King. He hit Boult and Tim Southee for some fine boundaries. However, his stay was cut short by Southee, who got him caught behind by Devon Conway for just 17 in 12 balls, with three fours. WI was 20/2 in 3.5 overs.

Roston Chase was the next batter to go, as pacer Lockie Ferguson got his scalp for a duck. Rachin Ravindra took a fine catch running from mid-on. WI was 21/3 in 4.3 overs.

Skipper Rovman Powell could not survive the onslaught by Kiwi pacers, as Southee got his second wicket when Powell nicked the ball into Conway's gloves for just one. WI was 22/4 in 5.4 overs.

WI was 23/4 at the end of six overs, with Brandon King (3*) and Sherfane Rutherford (1*) unbeaten.

This time, all-rounder James Neesham struck for the Kiwis, sending back King for just nine runs in 12 balls, bringing half the Windies side down for 30 runs in 6.3 overs.

Rutherford was joined by Akael Hosein. The two built a decent partnership and halfway through, WI was 49/5, with Hosein (13*) and Rutherford (6*) unbeaten.

With a massive six by Rutherford to the deep square region, WI brought up their 50-run mark in 10.1 overs.

The 28-run partnership between Hosein and Rutherford came to an end, with Hosein getting caught by Neesham at deep mid-wicket for 15 in 17 balls, with a four and six. Spinner Mitchell Santner got the wicket. WI was 58/6 in 11 overs.

Andre Russell was next up on the crease and tried to launch a counter-attack by hitting Ferguson for two fours and a six, but was dismissed by Boult for 14 in seven balls. It was Ferguson who took the catch at short third man. WI was 76/7 in 12.3 overs.

Romario Shepherd joined Rutherford, who held the other end steady. Windies reached the 100-run mark in 15.4 overs as Rutherford launched Neesham for a six over backward square leg.

Shepherd was trapped leg-before-wicket by Ferguson for 13 in 13 balls. WI was 103/8 in 16.2 overs.

West Indies lost their ninth wicket, Alzarri Joseph, for six runs in six balls to Boult. WI was 112/9 in 17.5 overs.

In the 19th over, Rutherford relieved pressure big time by smashing Daryl Mitchell for three sixes, followed by a couple of boundaries against Santer in the last over. He also reached a valuable half-century in 32 balls, with five sixes.

WI ended their innings on high with a fighting total of 149/9 in 20 overs, with Rutherford unbeaten at 68 in 39 balls, decorated with two fours and six sixes along with Gudakesh Motie (0*).

Boult (3/16) was the top pick among the Kiwi bowlers. Southee (2/21) and Ferguson (2/27) also made notable contributions. Santner and Neesham got a wicket each.

