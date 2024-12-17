T20I: Hayley Matthews guides West Indies women to 9-wicket win over India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : Opener Hayley Matthews played a fiery knock and helped West Indies women clinch a nine-wicket win over India in the second T20I match of the series at the Y Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

With this win, the Caribbeans have levelled the T20I series 1-1. The decider and third T20I match of the series will take place on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Hayley Matthews-led West Indies decided to field first against India.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana (62 runs from 41 balls, 9 fours and 1 six) and Uma Chetry (4 runs from 6 balls) opened for the hosts. Even though Uma couldn't shine in the game, Mandhana played a stupendous knock. She was the highest run-getter for the hosts in the first inning and helped the Women in Blue reach 159/9.

Jemimah Rodrigues (13 runs from 15 balls, 2 fours), debutant Raghvi Bist (5 runs from 8 balls), and Deepti Sharma (17 runs from 15 balls, 2 fours) also failed to put up a show in the game. The sloppy performance of the middle order put India in a difficult position.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh (32 runs from 17 balls, 6 fours) was the other batter apart from Mandhana who added a few crucial runs on the board for the hosts.

The Caribbean bowling attack was top-notch on Tuesday as they successfully restricted India to 159/9 in the first inning. Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, and Afy Fletcher picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, skipper Hayley Matthews (85 runs from 47 balls, 17 fours) and Qiana Joseph (38 runs from 2 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) opened for the Caribbeans and cemented a 66-run partnership, which gave the visitors a kickstart while chasing down the target.

Saima Thakor managed to get the only breakthrough in the second inning as she got rid of Qiana Joseph in the seventh over.

However, the breakthrough did not make it easier for the hosts as Shemaine Campbelle (29 runs from 26 balls, 4 fours) replaced Joseph on the crease and made a 94-run partnership with Matthews.

Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle stayed unbeaten on the crease and chased down the target with four overs remaining.

Team India was sloppy with their bowling attack, only Saima managed to get one wicket in her three-over spell.

Hayley Matthews was named the 'Player of the Match' after her all-round show in the second T20I match of the series.

Brief score: India Women 159/9 (Smriti Mandhana 62, Richa Ghosh 32; Deandra Dottin 2/14) vs West Indies Women 160/1 (Hayley Matthews 85*, Qiana Joseph 38; Saima Thakor 1/28).

