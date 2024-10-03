Tabraiz Shamsi opts out of CSA central contract, commits to flexibility in playing franchise, international cricket

Johannesburg [South Africa], October 3 : South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will be opting out of his central contract, announced Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

CSA, in a statement, said that the spinner has decided to opt out of his central contract with immediate effect, which will allow Shamsi to have more flexibility regarding participation in various T20 franchise leagues worldwide while also being available for South Africa in white-ball cricket.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Proteas Men's spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have today jointly announced that the 34-year-old has decided to opt out of his national contract, effective immediately. The move will allow Shamsi, who has played 51 One-Day Internationals and 70 T20 Internationals, greater flexibility to participate in various leagues around the world while maintaining his availability to represent South Africa across both white-ball formats," said the statement from CSA issued on their X account.

CSA said that it respects his decision and remains confident in his continued dedication to South African cricket. Furthermore, the national body looks forward to his future contributions to the Proteas and Titans.

"I have decided to opt out of my central contract in order to be more flexible during the domestic season, allowing me to explore all opportunities available and look after my family in the best way possible," commented Shamsi.

"This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the Proteas in any way and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed. It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country," he added.

Shamsi said that the domestic side Titans are also supportive of his decision and he will be a part of the team whenever needed.

"I would like to thank Enoch Nkwe (CSA Director of Cricket), Rob Walter (white-ball coach) and Dr Jacques Faul for their advice, support, and open communication through this process," he added.

CSA Director of Cricket, Nkwe added: "Shamo is a key member of our white-ball squads, and while we respect his decision, we are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa. We sincerely appreciate his honesty and openness on the matter, which is integral and what we want from our players."

In 51 ODIs for Proteas, he has taken 72 wickets with the best bowling figures of 5/49. In 70 T20Is, he has taken 89 wickets with the best figures of 5/24. Shamsi has also played two Tests and taken six wickets.

