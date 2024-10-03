Tabraiz Shamsi Opts Out of South Africa National Contract to Focus on Franchise Cricket

South Africa men’s left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has decided to opt out of his national contract with immediate effect. Since his international debut in 2016, Shamsi has taken 167 wickets across all formats for South Africa. In a joint statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the move will allow Shamsi, 34, greater flexibility to participate in various leagues around the world while maintaining his availability to represent South Africa across both white-ball formats. Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Proteas Men's spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have today jointly announced that the 34-year-old has decided to opt out of his national contract, effective immediately. taking this route, Shamsi will be able to participate in franchise T20 leagues around the globe if and when they clash with the international calendar. The 34-year-old has been a sought-after name in T20 cricket across major leagues worldwide

While Shamsi has declined the central contract, he shall remain a key part of South Africa's white-ball plans. CSA's support of Shamsi's decision means that the leg-spinner will be selected in major ICC events, form and fitness permitting"Shamo is a key member of our white-ball squads, and while we respect his decision, we are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa," said Enoch Nkwe, CSA's Director of Cricket. "We sincerely appreciate his honesty and openness on the matter, which is integral and what we want from our players."Shamsi shall also continue his commitments with his domestic side Titans alongside his Proteas duties.

Explaining the rationale behind this development in his official statement, the wrist spinner felt that this move would enable him to get greater flexibility in his career. He vowed to continue his commitments towards South Africa and the Titans."I have decided to opt out of my central contract in order to be more flexible during the domestic season, allowing me to explore all opportunities available and look after my family in the best way possible," commented Shamsi. "This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the Proteas in any way and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed. It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country. "The Titans are also fully supportive of my decision, and I will be a part of the Titans squad whenever I am available. "I would like to thank Enoch Nkwe, Rob Walter and Dr Jacques Faul for their advice, support and open communication through this process."