Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul in Bangladesh's clean sweep of ODI series vs West Indies

Guyana, July 17 Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as the visitors defeated the West Indies by four wickets to make a clean sweep of the three-match One-day International series at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday (IST).

Spin was once again the dominating factor for both sides as West Indies' left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie too grabbed a career-best 4/23 in his 10 overs but that was not enough for the hosts to earn a consolation win as the batters failed to come to grips with Islam's spin.

It may have been Islam's first game of the series, but the 30-year-old came up with an eye-catching performance of 5/28 and the 'Player of the Match' award.

The hosts could manage just 178 in 48.4 overs with only skipper Nicholas Pooran able to negotiate the Bangladeshi slow bowlers, scoring a patient 73 (109 balls). In reply, top-order batter Litton Das scored a half-century as Bangladesh completed the run-chase in 48.3 overs.

Earlier, it was big wickets that Islam picked up, with the spinner dismissing openers Brandon King (8) and Shai Hope (2) during a superb opening spell and then returning later to claim middle-order batters Rovman Powell (18), Keemo Paul (6) and Nicholas Pooran (73).

The West Indies needed to show some fight with the bat and skipper Pooran did just that with his superb half century, his ninth in ODIs.

While the half-century was the slowest in his career, Pooran's cautious approach was exactly what his side needed at the time as he came to the crease 16/3 and helped West Indies post a respectable total that gave the bowlers something to bowl at.

The tour of West Indies has been a disappointing one for Bangladesh, but they can take solace from an inspired performance during the ODI component of the tour as they clinched a 3-0 series sweep without star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal led from the front with a total of 117 runs from three knocks and his efforts allowed him to claim the 'Player of the Series' award ahead of leading wicket taker Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took seven wickets from the three matches.

But it was an excellent team performance from the entire Bangladesh squad and will give them plenty of confidence ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

Speaking after the match, Pooran was disappointed with the overall result but praised the work on the field and the work ethic of Motie, who ended the three-match rubber as the team's best bowler with six wickets at an impressive average of 13 runs per wicket.

"Motie was fantastic, not just this match but the entire series... his debut series on his home ground … and it was really good to see he got some reward today for the hard work he has been putting in. He has been consistent and that is what we have been asking for from our spinners for a long time. I'm happy for him now he has gotten this opportunity and has made the most of it," said Pooran.

Action will now move to Trinidad where West Indies' next assignment will be against India, in the three-match ODI series.

Brief scores: West Indies 178 in 48.4 overs (Nicholas Pooran 73; Taijul Islam 5/28) lost to Bangladesh 179/6 in 48.3 overs (Tamim Iqbal 34, Litton Das 50; Gudakesh Motie 4/23) by four wickets.

