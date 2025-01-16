"Taking things series by series...": Australia's Usman Khawaja on retirement plans

Melbourne [Australia], January 16 : Australian opener Usman Khawaja opened up on his retirement plans, saying that he is taking things "series by series" and while he still thinks that he is contributing well, he is in consistently in talks with the selectors and coach regarding his role and future within the set-up, reported sports website Sen.com.au.

With Australia having experimented with two openers, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy as replacements for legendary David Warner, the time also seems to be ticking for the 38-year-old Khawaja, who does not seem to have form by his side either.

In five matches during the BGT, Khawaja scored 184 runs at an average of 20.44, with a fifty to his name. His best score was 57. Khawaja's record against Jasprit Bumrah in this series was dismal. In eight innings, the 38-year-old has played 112 balls against the red-hot Indian pacer, scored just 33 runs and got out six times. His batting average against Bumrah was barely 5.50.

Since last year in 10 Tests, he has made 458 runs in 20 innings at an average of 25.44, with just two half-centuries. His best score is 75.

In 78 Tests overall, Khawaja has made 5.635 runs at an average of 44.02, with 15 centuries and 27 fifties to his name. His best score is 195*.

Since his recall to the team in 2022, he played 34 Tests, making 2,748 runs at an average of 48.21, with seven centuries and 13 fifties to his name in 64 innings. His best score is 195*.

Speaking as quoted by SEN, Khawaja said, "I am just taking it series by series."

"I still feel like I am contributing, we're winning games, we've been the world's number one team for about three years now.

"We have got a very solid team in terms of bowlers, batsmen and Alex Carey behind the stumps, so I'm not looking too far ahead, it is each series at a time. But I am also mindful that nothing lasts forever at some stage there's going to have to be a time to leave the game, and I respect that."

"There is going to have to be the next players to come up, and I am very mindful of that too. But at the moment, there is not a lot of thought of that at the moment," he added.

The batter made it clear he would be overstaying his welcome, saying that, "I am always in constant communication with the coach and George Bailey and I am here to contribute and play for the Australian cricket team and do well."

"Either whenever that time is when I pull the pin or I feel like it is time to time to look at the next goal whenever that may be (I will do that)."

"I do not feel like it is right now, but I am very open to that. But at the moment, I am just enjoying my cricket and playing for Australia," he concluded.

