Tamim Iqbal rested from remainder of BPL for England series

Senior batter Tamim Iqbal will not partake in the remainder of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Bangladesh ODI skipper is currently nursing a groin and back strain and the decision comes keeping the Bangla Tigers' upcoming white-ball home series against England.

England are scheduled to tour Bangladesh in March 2023 to play three ODIs and three T20Is. The white-ball series was initially slated to be played in late 2021, prior to the 2021 T20 World Cup. Noting that Tamim's back strain has not eased despite the administration of injections, Khaled Mahmud, the coach of the Khulna Tigers and a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) member, told media. Stating that the franchise has no problem with Tamim's departure from the squad with a handful of matches remaining, Mahmud added: