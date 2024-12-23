Tanush Kotian to replace R Ashwin for fourth, fifth Tests in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

New Delhi [India], December 23 : Tanush Kotian, Mumbai's offspin-bowling allrounder, has been named as R. Ashwin's replacement for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Mumbai Cricket Association made this announcement on Monday evening, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Kotian is set to join the Indian squad in Melbourne on Tuesday, following Ashwin's unexpected retirement announcement after the conclusion of the third Test in Brisbane. Currently, Kotian is in Hyderabad, participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with the Mumbai team.

With the five-match series tied at 1-1, the fourth Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday. Kotian will serve as a backup to Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, as Axar Patel has been ruled unavailable.

The 26-year-old has made notable contributions in first-class cricket, playing 33 matches and taking 101 wickets at an average of 25.70. His batting credentials are equally impressive, with 1525 runs in 47 innings at an average of 41.21, including two centuries and 13 fifties. He was part of the India A squad that toured Australia before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he played one match, scoring 44 runs and taking one wicket.

Kotian played a pivotal role in Mumbai's victorious 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign, amassing 502 runs at an average of 41.83 and claiming 29 wickets at an average of 16.96. His exceptional performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award, making him the only player to achieve the season's double of 500 runs and 25 wickets.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, which is being held in two phases, Kotian has participated in two of Mumbai's five matches due to his commitments in Australia. He has excelled with the ball, taking 12 wickets at an average of 16.66, but has struggled with the bat, scoring just 30 runs in three innings. Notably, in the Irani Cup against the Rest of India in early October, Kotian delivered a standout performance, scoring 64 and an unbeaten 114 from No. 8, along with taking three wickets in his only bowling innings.

Kotian, along with Manav Suthar, a 22-year-old left-arm spin-bowling allrounder from Rajasthan, is seen as a promising prospect for the Indian Test team. Suthar, like Kotian, played one match during the India A tour of Australia. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Saurabh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh appears to have slipped down the pecking order.

Kotian's inclusion in the squad marks a significant opportunity for the young allrounder to showcase his skills on the international stage as India aims to secure the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the remaining Tests.

