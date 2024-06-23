Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain equal record of taking most wickets for Bangladesh in single T20 WC with Shakib Al Hasan

North Sound [Antigua], June 23 : During the clash against India in the Super 8s of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh bowlers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain equalled the record of taking the most wickets with Shakib Al Hasan for Bangladesh in a particular edition of the marquee event.

Sakib snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 32 runs. On the other hand, Rishad also bagged two wickets in his four overs where he gave away 43 runs in his spell.

With these two wickets each in this match, the players took their total count of wickets to 11 in the ongoing tournament which is the same as Shakib who did it in the 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Openers skipper Rohit Sharma (23 in 11 balls, with three fours and a six) and Virat Kohli (37 in 28 balls, with a four and three sixes) put on an attacking 39-run opening stand. After early dismissals of the openers and Suryakumar Yadav (6), India was restricted to 77/3 in 8.3 overs. Then, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (36 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Shivam Dube (34 in 24 balls, with three sixes) and Hardik Pandya (50* in 27 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) pushed India to 196/5 in their 20 overs.

Dube-Pandya had a fine 53-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/32) and Rashid Hossain (2/43) were the top bowlers for Bangladesh.

In the run chase of 197, India took wickets at regular intervals. Though skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 in 32 balls, with a four and three sixes), Tanzid Hasan (29 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) and Rashid Hossain (24 in 10 balls, with a four and three sixes) put up a fight, it was not still not enough as India won by 50 runs, restricting Bangladesh to 146/8 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/19), Jasprit Bumrah (2/13) and Arshdeep Singh (2/30) were top bowlers for India. Pandya also got a wicket.

Pandya secured a 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

With two wins in two games and a game with Australia left to play on June 24, India has moved a step ahead in the race for the semifinals. With two losses, Bangladesh is out of contention for semis.

