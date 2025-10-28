Taskin Ahmed Smashes Huge Six but Gets Out on the Same Ball in Dramatic Fashion During Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I (VIDEO)

West Indies Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed was dismissed in a strange hit-wicket incident during the first T20I against the West Indies at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Monday, October 28, 1015. The visitors defeated Bangladesh by 16 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Watch Video Here:

When you think you've won but life pulls an UNO reverse ◀️#BANvWIpic.twitter.com/neEUjd6bcZ — FanCode (@FanCode) October 27, 2025

The unusual dismissal happened in the final over when Bangladesh needed 17 runs from the last three balls. Taskin smashed Romario Shepherd for a six over mid-wicket but accidentally hit the stumps with his back foot while completing the shot. The bails came off, ending Bangladesh’s innings in bizarre fashion.

The West Indies players celebrated the moment as Taskin stood stunned. The hit-wicket brought an end to Bangladesh’s chase at 149, falling short of the 166-run target. The West Indies had earlier posted 165 for 3 after opting to bat first.

West Indies Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

West Indies 165/3 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 46 not out, Rovman Powell 44 not out; Taskin Ahmed 2/36)

Bangladesh 149 all out in 19.4 overs (Tanzim Hasan Sakib 33, Towhid Hridoy 20; Jason Holder 3/31, Jayden Seales 3/32)

Result: West Indies won by 16 runs and lead the series 1-0.