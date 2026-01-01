New Delhi [India], January 5 : Former Zimbabwe skipper Tatenda Taibu, the 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2002 edition of the U19 World Cup, hailed the tournament as a "trampoline to jump into professional cricket' and urged the youngsters to enjoy their game in the tournament despite the pressure that could come with such marquee age-group tournaments.

Taibu is the ambassador for the upcoming ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, starting from January 15 onwards, to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia. He was involved in two editions of the tournament, in 2000 and 2002. He was the player of the tournament in the latter edition. Across both tournaments, he scored 374 runs in 15 matches and innings at an average of 34.00, with three fifties. In the 2002 edition, he made 250 runs across eight innings with two fifties and a best score of 65*.

The wicketkeeper-batter had a solid international stint with Zimbabwe from 2001 to 2012, scoring 5,198 runs in 195 international matches at an average of 29.53, with three centuries and 34 fifties and a best score of 153.

Talking about his U19 experience, Taibu said, as quoted by ICC, "As soon as I got the call (to be the brand ambassador), my mind raced back to when I was U19 myself, and it feels nice to be a part of that again."

"Being player of the tournament will always stick in my mind for the rest of my life."

"I have been involved in two ICC U19 World Cups myself, in 2000 in Sri Lanka and in 2002 in New Zealand, where I was named Player of the Tournament," he continued.

While Taibu acknowledged the pressure of representing the country at such a young age, he urged the new talent to enjoy their game.

"There is a bit of pressure; you are playing for your country, and you want to do well. Everyone will be trying to use this as a trampoline to jump into professional cricket."

"However, they must not forget to enjoy the game. You play well when you enjoy cricket. When you put yourself under pressure, it might go a bit south."

"It's the memories that we remember. Yes, the numbers will always be there, but it is the memories that go a long way. When I look back at my U19 time, it is the memories and the people that I hold onto," he continued.

Taibu was a stand-up performer in 2002, despite Zimbabwe failing to advance beyond the group stage.

The 42-year-old made his maiden first-class appearance at 16 and senior international debut at 18, bowed out of the sport at 29, but stays in the game as a head coach of Papua New Guinea. Now based in the UK, he is particularly excited to return home for the tournament.

"Being back home will feel good. I am looking forward to seeing how Zimbabwe cricket is doing and where it is, from the grassroots all the way to the elite. I cannot wait to watch all the players from the different countries playing in Zimbabwe and experiencing the lovely warmth of Africa," he said.

He also said that the crowds are going to be there in his home country and "love for the game has got better over the years in Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe is placed in Group C alongside England, Pakistan, and Scotland. The tournament kicks off on January 15, with 41 matches to be played across 23 days. India will play Malaysia in the tournament opener.

